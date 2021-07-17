Gang Busted In Sargodha
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 02:49 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :-:Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested four gangsters involved in motorcycles lifting and robbery cases.
During a crackdown against anti-social elements, Urban Area police conducted a raid and arrested four gangsters identified as Junaid Raza, Abid Ali, Tahir and Rashid and recoveredthree bikes 125cc, eight tola gold, mobile phones and three pistols from them.
A case has been registered against the outlaws.