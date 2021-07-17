Gang busted in sargodha

Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested four gangsters involved in motorcycles lifting and robbery cases

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :-:Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested four gangsters involved in motorcycles lifting and robbery cases.

During a crackdown against anti-social elements, Urban Area police conducted a raid and arrested four gangsters identified as Junaid Raza, Abid Ali, Tahir and Rashid and recoveredthree bikes 125cc, eight tola gold, mobile phones and three pistols from them.

A case has been registered against the outlaws.