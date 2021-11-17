UrduPoint.com

Gang Busted In Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 04:59 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested three robbers of a gang and recovered cash and other valuables from their possession.

On a tip-off, Kotwali police raided and arrested Hasaan (Ring leader), Awais and Nouman and recovered 6 motorcycles, Rs 100,000, mobile phones, illicit weapons and several bullets from them.

The outlaws were wanted by police in more than a dozen cases of theft and robbery.

Cases have been registered against the criminals.

Further investigation was underway.

