Gang Busted In Sialkot

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Published December 29, 2021 | 04:26 PM

Gang busted in sialkot

Police claimed on Wednesday to have busted three-member gang of robbers and recovered motorcycles, cash and illegal weapons from their possession

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have busted three-member gang of robbers and recovered motorcycles, cash and illegal weapons from their possession.

SHO Kotwali police used some scientific methods of investigation and traced out the accused identified as Sajjad alias Phool (ring leader), Hasnain and Zahid.

The police recovered 5 motorcycles, Rs 374,000, eight mobile phones, two pistols and other valuables from them.

The outlaws were wanted by police in more than 17 cases of theft and robbery.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.

DPO Sialkot Omar Saeed Malik announced commendatory certificates and cashprizes to the raiding police team.

