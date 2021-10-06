Gang busted, looted goods recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :District police have arrested Three members of a gang wanted in several cases from Ahmedpur East tehsil and recovered three motorcycles and cash from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that the gang was involved in heinous crimes in several districts including Bahawalpur, Multan, Lodhran and Rahimyar Khan.

The gang had deprived people of cash, motorcycles and other valuables on gunpoint. "Dozens of FIRs of murder, robbery and theft were registered against Billa Miwra gang," he said.

By using modern information technology, a team of Noshahra Jadid police traced out the location of the gang, raided the place and successfully arrested three members of the gang including their head, the police spokesman added.

The arrested suspects were identified as Kareem Bakhsh alias Billa Miwra, Basheer and Saeed.

The police recovered a rifle, a pistol, three motorcycles and cash Rs 336,000 from the possession of the accused.

A special investigation team has been interrogating the suspects. Further probe was underway.