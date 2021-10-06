UrduPoint.com

Gang Busted, Looted Goods Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 11:40 AM

Gang busted, looted goods recovered

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :District police have arrested Three members of a gang wanted in several cases from Ahmedpur East tehsil and recovered three motorcycles and cash from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that the gang was involved in heinous crimes in several districts including Bahawalpur, Multan, Lodhran and Rahimyar Khan.

The gang had deprived people of cash, motorcycles and other valuables on gunpoint. "Dozens of FIRs of murder, robbery and theft were registered against Billa Miwra gang," he said.

By using modern information technology, a team of Noshahra Jadid police traced out the location of the gang, raided the place and successfully arrested three members of the gang including their head, the police spokesman added.

The arrested suspects were identified as Kareem Bakhsh alias Billa Miwra, Basheer and Saeed.

The police recovered a rifle, a pistol, three motorcycles and cash Rs 336,000 from the possession of the accused.

A special investigation team has been interrogating the suspects. Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Multan Murder Police Technology Robbery Bahawalpur Lodhran Rahimyar Khan From

Recent Stories

PM reaffirm his govt's commitment to end polio in ..

PM reaffirm his govt's commitment to end polio in Pakistan

22 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th October 2021

3 hours ago
 Expo 2020’s Women’s World Majlis highlights th ..

Expo 2020’s Women’s World Majlis highlights the role of female participation ..

10 hours ago
 Experts tackle the pressing issues of biodiversity ..

Experts tackle the pressing issues of biodiversity loss and climate change at Ex ..

10 hours ago
 Expo 2020 introduces immersive Khaleeji music, cul ..

Expo 2020 introduces immersive Khaleeji music, culture showcase titled &#039;Jal ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.