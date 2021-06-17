Gang busted, looted valuables recovered

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 01:42 PM

Police busted a notorious robbers gang and recovered looted valuables from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Police busted a notorious robbers gang and recovered looted valuables from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Thursday.

A police spokesman said while taking action on the rising incidents of dacoity and robbery in premises of Shah Rukan-E-Alam police station, the City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth formed a special team under the supervision of SP Gulgasht Division Dr Muhammad Raza Tanveer to arrest the criminals involved in such activities.

The busted gang known as Adnan's Gang three members including the ring leader Adnan, Naoman and Munim were arrested on the spot. Police have also recovered looted valuables including one motorcycle, cash Rs 143,000 and illegal weapons from their possession.

The criminals have confessed nine cases and more recoveries were expected from them, A police spokesman added.

