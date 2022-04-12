UrduPoint.com

Gang Busted, Motorcycles Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Gang busted, motorcycles recovered

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :The police of Baghdad-Ul-Jadid police station have arrested a notorious bike lifter gang and recovered stolen motorcycles from their possession.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, acting on a tip-off, a police party of PS Baghdad-Ul-Jadid raided a den and arrested five-member gang who were indulged in bike lifting.

The police also recovered 12 stolen motorcycles from the possession of the accused.

The suspects were identified as Ahmad Hassan, Bakhtawar, Zahid and Sajawal. The police have registered case against the accused. Further probe was in process.

