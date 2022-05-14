UrduPoint.com

Gang Busted Of Meat Suppliers Of Dead Chickens

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2022 | 07:44 PM

Gang busted of meat suppliers of dead chickens

District administration Peshawar Saturday busted a gang of the suppliers of the meat of dead chickens and arrested their ring leader

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar Saturday busted a gang of the suppliers of the meat of dead chickens and arrested their ring leader.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar had received a tip that a gang was active in Faqir Kalley and supplying the meat of dead chickens to various restaurants of the city.

On his directive, a special team headed by the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Lutf-ur-Rehman along with local police conducted raid at a godown in the locality and three persons including ring leader of the gang for supplying the meat of dead chickens were arrested. Over 3000 dead chickens were also taken into possession.

Speaking on the occasion, AAC Lutf-ur-Rehman said that the gang was used to collect dead chickens from various poultry farms and after cleaning they were used to supply them to various restaurants, shorma shops and burger shops. Further investigations were in progress and more accomplices would also be arrested shortly, he added.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar has directed the officers of district administration to keep strict vigilance over poultry business within their respective localities of jurisdiction and in case of finding any dead chicken should take stern action against the concerned poultry shop.

