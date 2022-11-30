UrduPoint.com

Gang Busted; Optical Fiber, Batteries Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Gang busted; optical fiber, batteries recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Motorway police on Wednesday busted a gang involved in stealing optical fiber and batteries from motorway and arrested two members of the gang besides recovered stolen valuables from their possession.

According to motorway police, DSP Zargham Atta Baloch informed motorway police about a suspicious car registration number AMQ-439. A team of motorway police led by Sub-Inspector Khalil Ahmed and SI Ismail chased the car. All of a sudden, all six persons of the car attempted to escape from the scene but the police team arrested two of them including Ahmed Khan and islam Uddin while other four fled away.

During search, team recovered optical fiber and batteries from the car and later, handed over the criminals to Sadar Jalalpur Pirwala police where FIR has been registered against them.

Further investigation was underway.

Zonal Commander Motorway Police DIG Shahid Javed announced commendatory certificates for the officials.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Car Jalalpur Pirwala Criminals FIR All From

Recent Stories

Dr. Shehzadi Zammurd Awan: A distinguished writer ..

Dr. Shehzadi Zammurd Awan: A distinguished writer of women’s rights in Pakista ..

1 hour ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23: A statistical review

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23: A statistical review

2 hours ago
 ‘We’re all set for Test series starting tomorr ..

‘We’re all set for Test series starting tomorrow,’ says Babar Azam

2 hours ago
 Pak vs Eng: Virus hit half of England squad ahead ..

Pak vs Eng: Virus hit half of England squad ahead of first Test match

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, EU agree to continue joint working to de ..

Pakistan, EU agree to continue joint working to deepen bilateral cooperation

5 hours ago
 Suicide attack leaves two dead, 24 others injured ..

Suicide attack leaves two dead, 24 others injured in Baleli area

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.