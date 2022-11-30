Gang busted; optical fiber, batteries recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Motorway police on Wednesday busted a gang involved in stealing optical fiber and batteries from motorway and arrested two members of the gang besides recovered stolen valuables from their possession.

According to motorway police, DSP Zargham Atta Baloch informed motorway police about a suspicious car registration number AMQ-439. A team of motorway police led by Sub-Inspector Khalil Ahmed and SI Ismail chased the car. All of a sudden, all six persons of the car attempted to escape from the scene but the police team arrested two of them including Ahmed Khan and islam Uddin while other four fled away.

During search, team recovered optical fiber and batteries from the car and later, handed over the criminals to Sadar Jalalpur Pirwala police where FIR has been registered against them.

Further investigation was underway.

Zonal Commander Motorway Police DIG Shahid Javed announced commendatory certificates for the officials.