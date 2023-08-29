Gang busted, ring leader escapes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :The known gangsters were held but the ring leader escaped during the crackdown of Kot Addu Police.

The raid was conducted upon tip off yesterday night at the home of Shehbaz alias Shabba, the head of the gang, involved in multiple nature of crimes, particularly robbery and theft.

Police arrested the gang members namely Yunis, Amir, Allah Ditta and Riaz, while Shehbaz succeeded in fleeing the scene.

The arrested criminals were alleged of looting passersby at gunpoint and sometimes would commit daytime plunder in societies of the region.

Further investigation was underway.