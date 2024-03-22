Open Menu

Gang Busted, Seven Motorcycles, Cash Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Gang busted, seven motorcycles, cash recovered

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Kabirwala city police in a drive launched against the criminals had smashed a gang of dacoits and recovered seven motorcycles and cash from their possession.

Police spokesman said that during operation, accused Dilawar Nadeem alias Waseem Magsi, the ring leader was arrested along with his two accomplices Tehseen Abbas Bati and Muzaffar Bhutta.

Police also recovered two 125CC motorcycles and five 70CC motorcycles besides Rs 20,000 cash from outlaws possession. The two repeaters 12 bore were also taken into police custody which the accused were allegedly used in the criminal activities.

Meanwhile, Police also apprehended two drug pushers with 1940 gram of Hashish, and 30 litres of alcoholic liquid.

Another accused was nabbed by police for keeping a 30 bore pistol illegally.

Police spokesman said that DPO Rana Omar Farooq has commended the station house officer (SHO) city Kabirwala and his team for tracking down the dacoity gang in the area.

APP/qbs/ifi/

Related Topics

Police Bati Kabirwala Criminals From

Recent Stories

Adiala jail superintendent refuses online meetings ..

Adiala jail superintendent refuses online meetings between Imran, his lawyers

28 minutes ago
 Allied Bank and Teamup Ventures collaborates for 3 ..

Allied Bank and Teamup Ventures collaborates for 3rd Allied Bank Fintech Hackath ..

1 hour ago
 Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says ..

Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says Shaza Khawaja

2 hours ago
 IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol

IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol

3 hours ago
 Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonigh ..

Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonight

3 hours ago
 Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined ..

Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined Entertainment

4 hours ago
FM urges considering aggressive financing for nucl ..

FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects

4 hours ago
 SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s remo ..

SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforc ..

Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..

6 hours ago
 First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next m ..

First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan