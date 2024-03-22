Gang busted, seven motorcycles, cash recovered

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Kabirwala city police in a drive launched against the criminals had smashed a gang of dacoits and recovered seven motorcycles and cash from their possession.

Police spokesman said that during operation, accused Dilawar Nadeem alias Waseem Magsi, the ring leader was arrested along with his two accomplices Tehseen Abbas Bati and Muzaffar Bhutta.

Police also recovered two 125CC motorcycles and five 70CC motorcycles besides Rs 20,000 cash from outlaws possession. The two repeaters 12 bore were also taken into police custody which the accused were allegedly used in the criminal activities.

Meanwhile, Police also apprehended two drug pushers with 1940 gram of Hashish, and 30 litres of alcoholic liquid.

Another accused was nabbed by police for keeping a 30 bore pistol illegally.

Police spokesman said that DPO Rana Omar Farooq has commended the station house officer (SHO) city Kabirwala and his team for tracking down the dacoity gang in the area.

APP/qbs/ifi/