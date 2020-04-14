Gang busted, seven stolen vehicles recovered

Police have busted auto theft gang in the jurisdiction of Race Course Police Station here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Police have busted auto theft gang in the jurisdiction of Race Course Police Station here on Tuesday.

According to the spokesman, police had recovered seven stolen vehicles worth millions of rupees from their possession.

SP Potohar Syed Ali while briefing to City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that during course of action police apprehended four active members of a car lifting gang and recovered seven stolen vehicles from their possession.

The lifters were identified as Waqas alias Kaaso, Saeed, Asif and Wajid. The gang members lifted scores of vehicles from various parts of the city.

He said the gang used to pick up vehicles parked in streets during night time and sold them out in Kashmir and its adjoining areas by preparing fake documents.

CPO appreciated the performance of the police team for busting the gang.