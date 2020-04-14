UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gang Busted, Seven Stolen Vehicles Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 10:41 PM

Gang busted, seven stolen vehicles recovered

Police have busted auto theft gang in the jurisdiction of Race Course Police Station here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Police have busted auto theft gang in the jurisdiction of Race Course Police Station here on Tuesday.

According to the spokesman, police had recovered seven stolen vehicles worth millions of rupees from their possession.

SP Potohar Syed Ali while briefing to City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that during course of action police apprehended four active members of a car lifting gang and recovered seven stolen vehicles from their possession.

The lifters were identified as Waqas alias Kaaso, Saeed, Asif and Wajid. The gang members lifted scores of vehicles from various parts of the city.

He said the gang used to pick up vehicles parked in streets during night time and sold them out in Kashmir and its adjoining areas by preparing fake documents.

CPO appreciated the performance of the police team for busting the gang.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Vehicles Car From Race Million

Recent Stories

Sindh govt should clear its position on extension ..

5 minutes ago

Federal Tax Authority extends tax period for excis ..

46 minutes ago

Balochistan reports 9 new COVID-19 patients

5 minutes ago

US Negotiators Visit Pakistan After Talks With Tal ..

5 minutes ago

OGDCL handover PPE to healthcare community in dist ..

9 minutes ago

7 BISP cash centres purposes for NA 53

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.