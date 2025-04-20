Gang busted, stolen motorbikes recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Police have arrested a thief gang and recovered 10 motorcycles from their possession.

Police said that modern technology was used to trace the gang involved in stealing motorcycles from different parts of the district.

“Acting on a tip-off, a police team of PS Civil Lines conducted a raid at a den and arrested two members of the gang besides recovering 10 motorbikes from their possession,” they said.

The arrested suspects were identified as Shahid and Sandhi. A special police team has been investigating the suspects.