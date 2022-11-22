UrduPoint.com

Gang Busted; Stolen Vehicle, Two Motorcycles Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2022 | 02:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Police have busted a car and bike-lifter gang and arrested its two members, including the ringleader and recovered a stolen Suzuki Carry van, two stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, Race Course Police Station managed to net two accused namely Liaquat and Ali Shah and recovered a stolen Suzuki Carry van and two motorcycles from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigations are underway.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar said, the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.

He said that the operations against the lawbreakers would be accelerated further.

