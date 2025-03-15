Open Menu

Gang Busted, Stolen Vehicles Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Gang busted, stolen vehicles recovered

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) The police have arrested a car-lifter gang and recovered five stolen vehicles worth over Rs 10 million from their possession.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, City Circle Police arrested four members of a car-lifter gang including the mastermind, Waheed Langra Rajput and recovered five stolen vehicles from their possession.

The recovered vehicles have worth over Rs 10 million. The police also recovered cash Rs 3.4 million from the possession of the gang.

He said that ASP (City Circle), Ayaz Khan led the police operation against the car lifter gangs and successfully arrested the Langra gang. “Modern technology and devices were used to trace out the whereabouts of the gang,” he said.

A special police team has been investigating the arrested suspects. Further probe was underway.

