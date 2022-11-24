Gang busted; three arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police have busted a gang of robbers and arrested its three members besides recovering cash, a stolen motorcycle, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, the Gungmandi police arrested three accused who were wanted in various cases.

He said that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Gungmandi Police Station on the directives of SP Rawal Babar Javed Joya conducted a raid and managed to net the gang members. As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.