Gang busted; three dacoits arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a gang and arrested three dacoits including ringleader besides recovering stolen goods, weapons, a stolen motorcycle and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Cantt Police arrested three accused namely Aqeel, Zohaib and Sakir Zaib, who were wanted in a dacoity case registered at Cantt police station.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Cantt Police Station on the directives of SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan conducted a raid and managed to net the gang members including the ringleader.

The accused have been sent to jail for an identification parade, he added.