UrduPoint.com

Gang Busted; Three Dacoits Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Gang busted; three dacoits arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a gang and arrested three dacoits including ringleader besides recovering stolen goods, weapons, a stolen motorcycle and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Cantt Police arrested three accused namely Aqeel, Zohaib and Sakir Zaib, who were wanted in a dacoity case registered at Cantt police station.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Cantt Police Station on the directives of SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan conducted a raid and managed to net the gang members including the ringleader.

The accused have been sent to jail for an identification parade, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Jail Rawalpindi Waqas Khan Criminals From

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders affirms that Islam is rel ..

Muslim Council of Elders affirms that Islam is religion of mercy, coexistence an ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Embassy in Tokyo celebrates 50th anniversary o ..

UAE Embassy in Tokyo celebrates 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Ja ..

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in Communications Working Group o ..

UAE participates in Communications Working Group of Global Coalition meeting aga ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates Metrology Institute announces 2022 perfor ..

Emirates Metrology Institute announces 2022 performance report

2 hours ago
 ADIHEX 20th edition to be held in August 2023

ADIHEX 20th edition to be held in August 2023

2 hours ago
 DIHAD 2023 records over 12,000 visitors to support ..

DIHAD 2023 records over 12,000 visitors to support humanitarian work in Dubai

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.