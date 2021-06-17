Gang busted; three street criminals arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Police have busted a street criminal gang and arrested its three members besides recovering cash Rs 24,700, two mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Waris Khan police managed to net three members of 'Nabi' gang namely Nayab alias Nabi, Saqib Shahzad and Bilawal, who were involved in several incidents of street crimes in the different areas.

The police also recovered snatched mobile phones, cash Rs 24,700 and weapons along with ammunition from them.

The spokesman informed that the gang leader namely Nayab is criminal record holder and had remained a jail bird in different cases.

He informed that efforts would also be made to net other members of the group and their facilitators.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal had directed the police officers to accelerate efforts to arrest the suspects involved in street crimes and snatching incidents and recover the looted items, he added.