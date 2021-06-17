UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gang Busted; Three Street Criminals Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 07:31 PM

Gang busted; three street criminals arrested

Police have busted a street criminal gang and arrested its three members besides recovering cash Rs 24,700, two mobile phones and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Police have busted a street criminal gang and arrested its three members besides recovering cash Rs 24,700, two mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Waris Khan police managed to net three members of 'Nabi' gang namely Nayab alias Nabi, Saqib Shahzad and Bilawal, who were involved in several incidents of street crimes in the different areas.

The police also recovered snatched mobile phones, cash Rs 24,700 and weapons along with ammunition from them.

The spokesman informed that the gang leader namely Nayab is criminal record holder and had remained a jail bird in different cases.

He informed that efforts would also be made to net other members of the group and their facilitators.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal had directed the police officers to accelerate efforts to arrest the suspects involved in street crimes and snatching incidents and recover the looted items, he added.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Jail Criminals From

Recent Stories

University Grid transformer to be functional after ..

9 minutes ago

China's investment into BRI countries expands in J ..

13 minutes ago

12 bootleggers, illegal weapon holders, POs arrest ..

13 minutes ago

CDA renovates over 4400 km footpaths

13 minutes ago

Govt's green initiatives to curb desertification, ..

13 minutes ago

Swedish Prime Minister Facing Vote of No Confidenc ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.