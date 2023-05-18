Gang busted; three thieves arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a gang and arrested three thieves including ringleader besides recovering cash Rs 153,000, three stolen motorcycles, two mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a Police spokesman, Wah Cantt Police arrested three accused namely Irfan alias Fani, Subhan and Hamad, who were wanted in different cases.

He informed that the Police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Wah Cantt Police Station on the directives of SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan conducted a raid and managed to net the gang members including the ringleader.