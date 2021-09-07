Gang busted, two arrested; six motorcycles, two rickshaws recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :The Bani police have busted a gang allegedly involved in several cases including bike and rickshaw lifting, mobile snatching and arrested its two members besides recovering six stolen motorcycles, two rickshaws, three mobile phones, cash Rs 3000 and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, the police team under the supervision of SHO managed to net two record holder criminals namely Mudassir Ali and Numan Khan, who were members of a gang and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

The police recovered six stolen motorcycles, two rickshaws, three mobile phones and other items from their possession.

They confessed to have committed several crimes in different areas of the city.

A case has been registered against them while further investigation was underway, he added.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal appreciated police team and directed to continue raids against the lawbreakers.