Gang busted, Two dacoits arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a gang and arrested two dacoits including a ringleader besides recovering cash Rs 68,000, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Taxila Police arrested two accused namely Amel Khan, ringleader and Akram, who were allegedly involved in various dacoity cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Taxila Police Station on the directives of SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan conducted a raid and managed to net the criminal record holder gang members including the ringleader.

The accused have been sent to jail for an identification parade, he added.