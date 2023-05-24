UrduPoint.com

Gang Busted; Two Dacoits Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Gang busted; two dacoits arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a gang and arrested two dacoits including ringleader besides recovering cash, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Rattaamral Police arrested two accused namely Taj Mir, ringleader and Umar, who were allegedly involved in various dacoity and robbery cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Rattamral Police Station on the directives of SP Rawal Faisal Saleem conducted a raid and managed to net the criminal record holder gang members including the ringleader.

The accused have been sent to jail for identification parade, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Jail Robbery Rawalpindi Criminals From

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Chair launched in Kuala Lumpur to fos ..

Sheikh Zayed Chair launched in Kuala Lumpur to foster collaboration

7 minutes ago
 25th WETEX, DSS 2023 receives applications for par ..

25th WETEX, DSS 2023 receives applications for participants and exhibitors

37 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Eritrean President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Eritrean President on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 UAE-France strategic partnership founded on mutual ..

UAE-France strategic partnership founded on mutual respect, shared goals, Vice-P ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.