Gang busted; two dacoits arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a gang and arrested two dacoits including ringleader besides recovering cash, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Rattaamral Police arrested two accused namely Taj Mir, ringleader and Umar, who were allegedly involved in various dacoity and robbery cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Rattamral Police Station on the directives of SP Rawal Faisal Saleem conducted a raid and managed to net the criminal record holder gang members including the ringleader.

The accused have been sent to jail for identification parade, he added.