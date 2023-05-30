UrduPoint.com

Gang Busted; Two Dacoits Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2023 | 12:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a gang and arrested two dacoits including a ringleader besides recovering cash Rs 65,000, four snatched motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Airport Police arrested two accused namely Usman Khan, ringleader and Usman Ali, who were allegedly involved in various dacoity cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Airport Police Station on the directives of SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan conducted a raid and managed to net the criminal record holder gang members including the ringleader.

The accused have been sent to jail for an identification parade, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

