Gang Busted; Two Dacoits Arrested In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2023 | 07:07 PM

Gang busted; two dacoits arrested in Rawalpindi

In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a gang and arrested two dacoits including the ringleader besides recovering cash, weapons, a motorcycle and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a gang and arrested two dacoits including the ringleader besides recovering cash, weapons, a motorcycle and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai Police arrested two accused namely Umar Wali, ringleader of Wali gang and Iqbal Khan, who were allegedly involved in various dacoity and robbery cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Pirwadhai Police Station on the directives of SP Rawal Faisal Saleem conducted a raid and managed to net the criminal record holder gang members including the ringleader.

The accused have been sent to jail for an identification parade, he added.

