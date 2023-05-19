UrduPoint.com

Gang Busted; Two Robbers Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2023 | 04:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :In an operation against criminal elements on Friday, the Rawalpindi Police busted a gang and arrested two robbers and street criminals besides recovering two stolen motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, the City Police arrested two accused namely Yasin and Waqar, who were allegedly involved in various robbery, bike lifting and street crime cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO City Police Station on the directives of SP Rawal Faisal Saleem, conducted a raid and managed to net the criminals who were record holders.

The accused had been sent to jail for the identification parade, he added.

