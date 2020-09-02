Gang busted used to swindling money through PSV

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :A three member gang including two women and a man busted who used to swindled passengers through public service vehicle and recovered two gold bracelets along with hard cash, a police spokesman on Wednesday said.

Superintendent Police (SP) (Rural) Farooq Amjad Battar constituted a police team under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent Police Rukhsar Mehdi comprising Station House Officer (SHO) Sihala Muhammad Basheer, Assistant Sub-Inspector Ishfaq Shah along with others personnel.

The accused identified as Gulshan Bibi, Zobi and Abdul Qadir confessed their involvement in such incidents in twin cities Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Raids were being conducted to arrest the remaining accused, the spokesman added.

On the other hand, SP industrial zone, Zubair Ahmed Sheikh constituted a police team under the supervision of DSP Ghulam Muhammad Baqir along with SHO Turab-al-Hassan and others.

The team during special checking across the city arrested four accused, Shahzaib, Hazrat Nabi, Qasim Jan and Kamran Yusaf and recovered 365 gram hashish and 30 bore pistol.

Similarly, Secretariat police held accused Atif and recovered an iron punch from his possession.

Bharakahu police arrested Abdul Basit and recovered a 30 bore pistol with ammunition.

Industrial Area police arrested accused Minhas Ahmed and recovered a pistol.

Homicide police recovered a 12 bore gun on the identification of an accused in custody of Nilore police.

Koral police arrested two accused Shafiq and Ishfaq and recovered 200 gram heroine and 220 gram hashish from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation was underway from them.

During special checking in the whole city, police arrested seven proclaimed offenders.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed appreciated the performance of police teams and announced commendation certificates along with cash prizes for the cops.

He asked to further tighten patrolling across the city to secure the property and lives of public, adding that no negligence in duty would be tolerated.