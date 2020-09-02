UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gang Busted Used To Swindling Money Through PSV

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 09:16 PM

Gang busted used to swindling money through PSV

A three member gang including two women and a man busted who used to swindled passengers through public service vehicle and recovered two gold bracelets along with hard cash, a police spokesman on Wednesday said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :A three member gang including two women and a man busted who used to swindled passengers through public service vehicle and recovered two gold bracelets along with hard cash, a police spokesman on Wednesday said.

Superintendent Police (SP) (Rural) Farooq Amjad Battar constituted a police team under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent Police Rukhsar Mehdi comprising Station House Officer (SHO) Sihala Muhammad Basheer, Assistant Sub-Inspector Ishfaq Shah along with others personnel.

The accused identified as Gulshan Bibi, Zobi and Abdul Qadir confessed their involvement in such incidents in twin cities Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Raids were being conducted to arrest the remaining accused, the spokesman added.

On the other hand, SP industrial zone, Zubair Ahmed Sheikh constituted a police team under the supervision of DSP Ghulam Muhammad Baqir along with SHO Turab-al-Hassan and others.

The team during special checking across the city arrested four accused, Shahzaib, Hazrat Nabi, Qasim Jan and Kamran Yusaf and recovered 365 gram hashish and 30 bore pistol.

Similarly, Secretariat police held accused Atif and recovered an iron punch from his possession.

Bharakahu police arrested Abdul Basit and recovered a 30 bore pistol with ammunition.

Industrial Area police arrested accused Minhas Ahmed and recovered a pistol.

Homicide police recovered a 12 bore gun on the identification of an accused in custody of Nilore police.

Koral police arrested two accused Shafiq and Ishfaq and recovered 200 gram heroine and 220 gram hashish from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation was underway from them.

During special checking in the whole city, police arrested seven proclaimed offenders.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed appreciated the performance of police teams and announced commendation certificates along with cash prizes for the cops.

He asked to further tighten patrolling across the city to secure the property and lives of public, adding that no negligence in duty would be tolerated.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Vehicle Man Rawalpindi Gulshan Women Gold From

Recent Stories

Court asks NAB to file reference pertaining to Kar ..

2 minutes ago

National Assembly body summons Secretary Health, E ..

2 minutes ago

Immunotherapy safe for patients with COVID-19, can ..

2 minutes ago

'Defense of Pakistan is invincible', says Bazai

2 minutes ago

UAE Government portal attracts record number of us ..

2 hours ago

DHA, HCT sign MoU to strengthen capabilities of Em ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.