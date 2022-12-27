UrduPoint.com

Gang Busted, Valuables Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Gang busted, valuables recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Police on Tuesday busted a notorious gang by arresting its three members besides recovering looted valuables from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesman, in line with special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Ahmed Nawaz Shah, a police team of City police station under the supervision of DSP Farhat Rasool, launched a crackdown against criminals and busted the notorious Shahzaib Gang.

The arrested members include the ring leader Shahzaib, Muhammad Jalil and Muhammad Nadir.

The police have also recovered nine stolen motorcycles, cash of Rs 100,000 and illegal weapons from their possession.

Further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from the arrested criminals, A spokesman added.

However, the DPO Ahmed Nawaz Shah has directed relevant officers to continue crackdown against criminals on daily basis in order to make district crime free.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Criminals From

Recent Stories

UAE and Africa: 51 years of deep-rooted relations

UAE and Africa: 51 years of deep-rooted relations

22 minutes ago
 UAE tops world in technical and vocational educati ..

UAE tops world in technical and vocational education and training in UNDP&#039;s ..

37 minutes ago
 vivo V25 Series Launching Soon In Pakistan — Her ..

Vivo V25 Series Launching Soon In Pakistan — Here’s What We Know So Far

1 hour ago
 General Civil Aviation published world first Natio ..

General Civil Aviation published world first National Regulation Related to Vert ..

1 hour ago
 UAE government begins applying entrepreneurship le ..

UAE government begins applying entrepreneurship leave for self-employment in Jan ..

1 hour ago
 WAM produces documentary ‘Camel Race Secrets’ ..

WAM produces documentary ‘Camel Race Secrets’ in 13 languages

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.