Gang busted, valuables recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Police on Tuesday busted a notorious gang by arresting its three members besides recovering looted valuables from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesman, in line with special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Ahmed Nawaz Shah, a police team of City police station under the supervision of DSP Farhat Rasool, launched a crackdown against criminals and busted the notorious Shahzaib Gang.

The arrested members include the ring leader Shahzaib, Muhammad Jalil and Muhammad Nadir.

The police have also recovered nine stolen motorcycles, cash of Rs 100,000 and illegal weapons from their possession.

Further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from the arrested criminals, A spokesman added.

However, the DPO Ahmed Nawaz Shah has directed relevant officers to continue crackdown against criminals on daily basis in order to make district crime free.