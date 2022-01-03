Gang held, stolen valuables recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Koral police claimed to have arrested a thief gang and recovered stolen valuables and two pistols along with ammunition from their possession, a police spokesman said on Monday.

He said that, following the directives of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas, SP (Rural-Zone) Zia-ud-Din constituted police team under the supervision of DSP Abid Akram headed by SHO Koral Azeem Mihnas along with others who arrested five members of house burglars gang.

The accused were identified as Nabeel Farooq, Zafar Ali, Muhammad Mehtab, Zubair Ali, and Muhammad Rafique. Police team has also recovered stolen valuables worth hundreds of thousands of rupees and two pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered at Koral police station and further investigation was underway.