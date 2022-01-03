UrduPoint.com

Gang Held, Stolen Valuables Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2022 | 08:01 PM

Gang held, stolen valuables recovered

Koral police claimed to have arrested a thief gang and recovered stolen valuables and two pistols along with ammunition from their possession, a police spokesman said on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Koral police claimed to have arrested a thief gang and recovered stolen valuables and two pistols along with ammunition from their possession, a police spokesman said on Monday.

He said that, following the directives of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas, SP (Rural-Zone) Zia-ud-Din constituted police team under the supervision of DSP Abid Akram headed by SHO Koral Azeem Mihnas along with others who arrested five members of house burglars gang.

The accused were identified as Nabeel Farooq, Zafar Ali, Muhammad Mehtab, Zubair Ali, and Muhammad Rafique. Police team has also recovered stolen valuables worth hundreds of thousands of rupees and two pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered at Koral police station and further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Nabeel From

Recent Stories

President emphasizes need for extending internet c ..

President emphasizes need for extending internet connectivity across AJK, GB

13 seconds ago
 KP minister asks employers to implement minimum wa ..

KP minister asks employers to implement minimum wages

15 seconds ago
 Three arm holders held, illegal weapons recovered

Three arm holders held, illegal weapons recovered

2 minutes ago
 KMC to organize marigold/plants festival from Jan ..

KMC to organize marigold/plants festival from Jan 7-9

2 minutes ago
 2 bid rounds for exploration of oil, gas conducted ..

2 bid rounds for exploration of oil, gas conducted so far: Hammad

2 minutes ago
 PEMRA drive against illegal DTH continues across c ..

PEMRA drive against illegal DTH continues across country

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.