Gang Involved In Abduction Cases Busted In Taxila

Taxila police on Tuesday claimed to bust a gang including gang leaders which was involved in kidnapping for ransom cases

Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar division, Syed Ali while addressing a press conference at Taxila Police station said that the gang kidnapped a man identified as Haji Ijaz Khan from GT Road on April 22 and released him after receiving Rs 5 million from his family.

The Taxila police registered a kidnapping case against the gang and later arrested the suspects, he added.

The SP said the gang also picked a man in 2017 in the limits of Tarnol police and released him after getting Rs 10.

50 million from his family.

He informed that Wah Saddar Police also busted a five member gang which was involved in ten different robbery, dacoity and theft cases.

Syed Ali said that those who were arrested identified as Adeel Ahmed, Adnan Khan, Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammed Usman and Zeeshan Mehmood respectively.

Weapons used in these crimes and looted booty also recovered from their possession, he added.

Circle police also arrested at least 27 proclaimed offenders and 31 drug peddlers those were wanted in different cases and drugs in huge quantity were also recovered from their possession, he concluded.

