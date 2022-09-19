Gang involved in collecting alms money from disabled held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Rawalpindi Police on Monday claimed to arrest the gang involved in forcing the mentally disabled persons for begging

The Police have rescued four people with mental disabilities, including a woman, the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson said.

The persons having mental disabilities were identified as Hayat, Rashid, Murtaza and Fatima, whereas the arrested accused were identified as Asif, Zafar and Shahid.

The accused were collecting alms money from the persons with mental disabilities in different areas of the city.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciated the performance of police team and said that all legal requirements would be fulfilled to punish the accused.

During the investigation from the accused, efforts would be made to arrest more culprits involved in this heinous crime, he added.

He urged that the citizens should keep an eye on such activities and report to the police to discourage this trend.

The CPO said that the exploitation of mentally disabled people or any violence against them would not be tolerated.