Gang Involved In Criminal Activities Busted, Woman's Assassinator Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2024 | 04:30 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) The Wah Saddar Police on Friday busted a gang involved in snatching and motorcycle theft and arrested their two members besides recovering looted booty including motorcycles and cash.
The police spokesman said that on a tip off, a police party raided at the secret den of the gang and arrested its two members including Farooq and Bilal involved in snatching and theft cases.
The police netted a nominated accused who shot dead a woman over family dispute in Muneerabad area on September, 15.
The police spokesman has said that a person named Wahid had allegedly shot dead 30 years old woman , Bisma Bibi over some family issues and went underground.
On a tip off, a police party raided his hideout and arrested him.
The police registered cases and launched investigations.
