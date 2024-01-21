Gang involved in distributing fake currency among BISP beneficiaries busted

MUZAFFARNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Jatoi police have busted a gang involved in distributing fake Currency among beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Programme.

Taking action on the rising reports of fake currency in the area, the Station House Officer (SHO) Jatoi police station Adnan Shahzad along with the team raided a point and arrested the ring leader Zaffar Iqbal alias Zaffari.

The police team recovered fake currency of Rs 300,000 from his possession.

Police sources said that the swindler gang was distributing fake currency among the BISP beneficiaries. Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminal and more criminals involved in fake currency distribution would be behind bars soon, police sources added.

APP/shn/thh

1645 hrs