Gang Involved In Financial Fraud Through Fake Social Media Profiles Busted

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2023 | 12:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed to have arrested a gang involved in electronic /financial fraud through fake social media profiles.

According to official sources, FIA team have raided and arrested five members gang named Muhammad Amir, Muhammad Imran, Kamran, Muhammad Usman and Danish.

The alleged accused were involved in electronic/ financial fraud through impersonation by making fake social media profiles and after that extort payments from friends and relatives.

The case registered against the accused and further legal action launched.

