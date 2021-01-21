UrduPoint.com
Gang Involved In Fuel Theft From CDA EW's Vehicles Busted

Thu 21st January 2021 | 09:09 PM

Islamabad police on Thursday claimed to arrest three members of a gang allegedly involved in fuel theft from the vehicles of Capital Development Authority's Environment Wing (EW) at Fatima Jinnah Park located in the sector F-9

Islamabad police on Thursday claimed to arrest three members of a gang allegedly involved in fuel theft from the vehicles of Capital Development Authority's Environment Wing (EW) at Fatima Jinnah Park located in the sector F-9.

The action was taken on the complaint of its Deputy Director Parks and Transport Muhammad Idrees Anjum, who informed the police that his department had nabbed three person including two outsiders and one of its staff member with a vehicle, fully loaded with huge amount of stolen diesel, said police spokesman.

He said a team of Margalla police station rushed to the spot and apprehended three accused identified as Muhammad Waqas, Zafar Iqbal and Irshad after registering an FIR.

The spokesman said it was revealed during the preliminary investigation that the fuel was being stolen in connivance with the EW's own staff, which was also being investigated.

Talking to APP, Idress Anjum said his assistant director told him the other day via phone that two outsiders were caught with a vehicle, which was carrying 400 litters diesel in 20 canes.

He said the staff involved in stealing the diesel was immediately suspended and would be given exemplary punishment if proven guilty.

