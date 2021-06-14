UrduPoint.com
Gang Involved In House Robberies Using Police Uniforms Arrested

Mon 14th June 2021 | 10:40 PM

Gang involved in house robberies using police uniforms arrested

Three-member gang involved in house robberies using police and law enforcement agencies' uniforms was arrested by West Zone Police

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Three-member gang involved in house robberies using police and law enforcement agencies' uniforms was arrested by West Zone Police.

SSP West Suhai Aziz Talpur on Monday while talking to APP said that, she said arrested accused were identified as Ahsan Farooqi, Wahid and Sohail Khan confessed their involvement in the said crimes.

On May 5th, 2021, the accused forcefully entered house of a citizen Muhammad Naeem on gun point and made hostage all the people in house and snatched jewelery, cash and licensed weapon. Case of the incident was registered at Pakistan Bazar Police Station (PS). Images obtained with help of CCTV footage also showed suspects fleeing after the incident.

Similarly on June 12, 2021, dressed as policemen, they jumped into house of a citizen Irshad Ali, and robbed jewelery and cash Rs.

360,000 in cash, making all family members hostage. Case of the incident was registered in Pakistan Bazar PS.

Talpur said accused were arrested by SHO PS Pakistan Bazaar. Illegal arms including ammunition, police uniforms, badges and police / Rangers caps, cash and motorcycle were recovered from the arrested accused.

During initial interrogation, arrested accused revealed committing a robbery recently in Gabol Colony, said SSP West.

She said the accused were habitual criminals as accused Ahsan Farooqi had been arrested earlier also and had been to jail for his involvement in different cases.

She concluded that arrested would be handed over to investigation authorities and arms, ammo recovered from them would be sent for forensic.

