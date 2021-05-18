UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gang Involved In House Robbery Arrested: SP Farooque

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 11:00 PM

Gang involved in house robbery arrested: SP Farooque

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :A five member gang which allegedly robbed a house days back in Sindhi Muslim Society were arrested by Tipu Sultan Police Station on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Jamshed Division Farooque Bijarani told APP that the gang was arrested with the help of technical data and other evidences.

He said the arrested accused identified as Akbar Arif s/o Humayun Arif, Alamgir s/o Humayun Arif, Usama Siddiqui s/o Wasim Siddiqui, Manzar Khan s/o Zaheer Khan and Yaqoob s/o Abdul Ghani had robbed a house located in Sindhi Muslim Society on May 2,2021.

FIR of the robbery was registered at PS Tipu Sultan.

The officer said that two of the arrested accused Akbar Arif and Usama Siddiqui hold criminal record and were nominated in FIRs registered against them at police stations Mobina Town and Gulshan Iqbal.

Farooque Bijarani said that police recovered two iPhones, three Android smart phones, bags, and cloths. Besides two watches, two motorcycles and four 30 bore pistols were also recovered from their possession.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Robbery Gulshan Jamshed Alamgir May Criminals FIR Muslim From

Recent Stories

Shams screens &#039;218: Behind The Wall of Silenc ..

1 hour ago

UAE denounces Lebanese FM&#039;s statements agains ..

1 hour ago

Global Airport Leaders Forum to focus on digital t ..

1 hour ago

15th Sharjah Biennial scheduled for early February ..

1 hour ago

12th Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival opens W ..

2 hours ago

Inauguration of DEWA&#039;s Green Hydrogen project ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.