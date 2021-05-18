Gang involved in house robbery arrested: SP Farooque

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :A five member gang which allegedly robbed a house days back in Sindhi Muslim Society were arrested by Tipu Sultan Police Station on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Jamshed Division Farooque Bijarani told APP that the gang was arrested with the help of technical data and other evidences.

He said the arrested accused identified as Akbar Arif s/o Humayun Arif, Alamgir s/o Humayun Arif, Usama Siddiqui s/o Wasim Siddiqui, Manzar Khan s/o Zaheer Khan and Yaqoob s/o Abdul Ghani had robbed a house located in Sindhi Muslim Society on May 2,2021.

FIR of the robbery was registered at PS Tipu Sultan.

The officer said that two of the arrested accused Akbar Arif and Usama Siddiqui hold criminal record and were nominated in FIRs registered against them at police stations Mobina Town and Gulshan Iqbal.

Farooque Bijarani said that police recovered two iPhones, three Android smart phones, bags, and cloths. Besides two watches, two motorcycles and four 30 bore pistols were also recovered from their possession.