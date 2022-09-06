UrduPoint.com

Gang Involved In Illegal Issuance Of SIMs Nabbed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2022 | 06:53 PM

Gang involved in Illegal issuance of SIMs nabbed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in collaboration with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) carried out a successful raid at three different locations in Peshawar against illegal activation of SIMs on Afghan passports, tampering in Afghan passports and issuance of SIMs on fake visas.

During the raid, a total of ten (10) suspects were arrested whereas copies of 450 Afghan Passports, three (3) Laptops, four (4) PCs and fifteen (15) mobile phones were recovered, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The raid proves PTA's commitment and persistent efforts in curbing the menace of illegal issuance of SIMs.

