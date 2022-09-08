UrduPoint.com

Gang Involved In Illegal Issuance Of SIMs Nabbed

Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2022 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in collaboration with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) carried out a successful raid at three different locations in Peshawar against illegal activation of SIMs on Afghan passports, tampering in Afghan passports and issuance of SIMs on fake visas.

During the raid, a total of ten (10) suspects were arrested whereas copies of 450 Afghan Passports, three (3) Laptops, four (4) PCs and fifteen (15) mobile phones were recovered, said a press news release.

The raid proves PTA's commitment and persistent efforts in curbing the menace of illegal issuance of SIMs.

