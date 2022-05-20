Gang involved in kidnapping for ransom of children busted

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Quetta police claimed to have busted the gang of outlaws involved in kidnapping for ransom, Deputy Inspector General of Quetta Police said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference here at Hamid Shahed Hall, Police Lines, Syed Fida Hussain Shah, DIG Quetta police said that police have arrested seven people of the eight-member gang of kidnappers.

"The criminal ring was wanted by the law enforcement agencies in four different cases including kidnapping for ransom," DIG said, adding that the gang used to kidnap children and demand heavy amounts from the parents for release of their children.

On a tip off, the police team carried out a raid in an area in Quetta and arrested the seven members of the criminal gang, however raids are being conducted to arrest the remaining eighth member shortly.

About the seizure during the raid conducted by Police, DIG noted that arms, vehicles and cash was recovered from the possession of the outlaws.

"No one would be allowed to take law into their hands as law enforcement agencies have capabilities to ensure life and properties of the public are secured," he vowed.