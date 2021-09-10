Gang involved in kidnappings using LEA uniforms arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Five of a gang who were allegedly involved in kidnapping citizens using fake identifications and uniforms of police and customs were arrested by District East police on Friday.

The gang, comprising of six outlaws, used to kidnap citizens for ransom impersonating as officials police, customs or other agencies.

One of their accomplice managed to escape the arrest while others arrested were identified as Usman Akbar, Ayaz, Ali Bahadur, Waseem Muhammad and Imran. The arrested included a suspended police constable Usman Akbar from Zaman Town.

Police recovered illegal arms and mobile phones from their possession. Further investigations were underway.