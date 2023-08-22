Open Menu

Gang Involved In Land Grabbing Busted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2023 | 12:01 AM

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :The police successfully busted a three members gang involved in grabbing and illegal occupation in Wah Cantt.

Talking to newsmen here on Monday, Sub-divisional Police officer DSP Ghulam Asghar Chandia said that a team of Wah Saddar police led by station house officer Rana Muhammad Kashif busted a notorious and most wanted gang involved in grabbing property at gunpoint.

He said that a former policeman identified as Tallat Khan was dismissed from service due to his involvement in unlawful activities and was arrested with his two other members identified as Haider and Uzair.

He said four repeater guns, three rifles 44 bore, one pistol and scores of bullets besides two vehicles were also recovered from the gang.

