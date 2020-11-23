UrduPoint.com
Gang Involved In Looting People At Gunpoint Busted

Mon 23rd November 2020 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has arrested four members of a decoit gang and recovered snatched cash, stolen motorbike and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, a CIA police team headed by Sub-Inspector Naeem Tahir and others busted a gang involved in looting people at gunpoint in the areas of Ramna and Noon police stations.

The accused were identified as Tanveer, Saeed, Ali Akber and Rana Azam while police recovered snatched cash, valuables, stolen motorbike and weapons from their possession. Separate cases have been registered against them further investigation is underway.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance of CIA Police team and announced commendation certificates along with cash rewards for policemen.

