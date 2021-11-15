UrduPoint.com

Gang Involved In Making Fake Engines, Chassis Plates Arrested

Mon 15th November 2021 | 09:49 PM

Gang involved in making fake engines, chassis plates arrested

Rawalpindi Police have busted a four-member gang involved in manufacturing fake engines and chassis plates of vehicles and motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police have busted a four-member gang involved in manufacturing fake engines and chassis plates of vehicles and motorcycles.

According to a Police spokesman, the Rawalpindi Cantt Police team, under the supervision of SDPO and SHO, made hectic efforts and managed to net four accused besides recovering 50 unrehearsed engines chassis number plates and four machines used for making fake engine and chassis plates from their possession.

The police also recovered three manufactured vehicles, eight motorbikes and 33 illegally manufactured engines and chassis number plates from Zubair Hussain, Anwar, Abdul Manan and Faisal.

"About 50 unprepared engines and chassis plates were also taken into custody from them," he added.

During the interrogation, the accused admitted to manufacturing fake engines and chassis on several vehicles and motorcycles.

The City Police Officer(CPO) Athar Ismail appreciated the performance of SP Pothohar and Cantt police, adding that car and motorcycle thieves and their facilitators would be brought to justice.

