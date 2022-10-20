Gang involved in mobile-snatching busted

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :The Investigation Police Kahna have busted a gang involved in mobile-snatching incidents and arrested its two members.

The police recovered Rs 100,000 in cash, 14 mobile-phones and illegal weapons from the gangsters.

SP Investigation Model Town Zohaib Nasrullah Ranjha had constituted a special police team which arrested Fayyaz alias Faizi, the ring leader, and Aneel. The accused used to snatch mobile-phones and sell it to shopkeepers.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to many mobile-snatching incidents in different areas of the city