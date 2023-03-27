UrduPoint.com

Gang Involved In Motorcycle Lifting Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2023 | 04:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :The District City Police on Monday arrested a four-member gang allegedly involved in motorcycle lifting and recovered two stolen motorcycles, parts of stolen motorcycles and tools.

According to SSP City Arif Aziz, the accused identified as Waqas, Shabbir, Munawar Ali and Ghulam Fareed were arrested from the limits of Baghdadi Police Station.

The arrested accused used to steal motorcycles from different areas of the city and sell them in parts. They were habitual criminals and had a history of involvement in this crime from a long time.

Police have registered case against them while future investigations were underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

