Gang involved in motorcycle lifting busted; stolen bikes recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

Bahauddin Zakariya police busted a notorious motorcycle lifter gang and recovered stolen motorcycles from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya police busted a notorious motorcycle lifter gang and recovered stolen motorcycles from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Tuesday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO), Khurram Shahzad Haider, the Bahauddin Zakariya police launched a crackdown against criminals.

The police team led by Station House Officer (SHO), Irshad Hussain busted the notorious Saji Gang and arrested two criminals including the ring leader Sajid alias Saji and Umer Hayyat.

Police have also recovered eight stolen bikes and cash from their possession by tracing nine cases, police sources added.

The SHO Irshad Hussain told journalists that the criminals used to sell these stolen bikes at different provinces.

Moreover, he said that further investigations were underway from the criminals and more recoveries were expected.