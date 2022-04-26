UrduPoint.com

Gang Involved In Motorcycle Lifting Busted; Stolen Bikes Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Gang involved in motorcycle lifting busted; stolen bikes recovered

Bahauddin Zakariya police busted a notorious motorcycle lifter gang and recovered stolen motorcycles from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya police busted a notorious motorcycle lifter gang and recovered stolen motorcycles from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Tuesday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO), Khurram Shahzad Haider, the Bahauddin Zakariya police launched a crackdown against criminals.

The police team led by Station House Officer (SHO), Irshad Hussain busted the notorious Saji Gang and arrested two criminals including the ring leader Sajid alias Saji and Umer Hayyat.

Police have also recovered eight stolen bikes and cash from their possession by tracing nine cases, police sources added.

The SHO Irshad Hussain told journalists that the criminals used to sell these stolen bikes at different provinces.

Moreover, he said that further investigations were underway from the criminals and more recoveries were expected.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

Administrator Karachi XI beats MC XI in night cric ..

Administrator Karachi XI beats MC XI in night cricket match

13 minutes ago
 Terrorists attack Security Forces in Sararogha, So ..

Terrorists attack Security Forces in Sararogha, South Waziristan: ISPR

13 minutes ago
 President phones families of martyred armed forces ..

President phones families of martyred armed forces personnel for condolence

13 minutes ago
 Murtaza inspects Price,quality of commodities in U ..

Murtaza inspects Price,quality of commodities in USC

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Japan agree to enhance cooperation in IT ..

Pakistan, Japan agree to enhance cooperation in IT

15 minutes ago
 PIDE unveils study on 'PIDE Sludge Audit'

PIDE unveils study on 'PIDE Sludge Audit'

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.