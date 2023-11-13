Open Menu

Gang Involved In Motorcycle Theft Nabbed, 11 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Gang involved in motorcycle theft nabbed, 11 stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Police have arrested five members gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 11 stolen motorcycles from their possession during a crackdown here on Monday.

According to a police spokesman, Civil Lines Police held three member bike lifter gang, Ahmed, Afzal and Faisal and recovered 06 stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Similarly, New Town police nabbed two member gangs Majid and Zahid Khan, and recovered 05 stolen motorcycles from their custody.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams and said that the arrested accused will be challaned with solid evidence, and effective measures are being taken to prevent motorcycle theft. Strict action will be taken against organized and active gangs operating in the city.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

LHC orders Punjab govt for strict measures to cont ..

LHC orders Punjab govt for strict measures to control smog

50 minutes ago
 New cricket contracts bring financial boost amidst ..

New cricket contracts bring financial boost amidst performance struggles

3 hours ago
 Rauf Siddiqui loses consciousness during appearanc ..

Rauf Siddiqui loses consciousness during appearance before court

5 hours ago
 Govt to continue campaign against power theft: PM ..

Govt to continue campaign against power theft: PM Kakar

5 hours ago
 Federal cabinet approves jail trial of Imran Khan, ..

Federal cabinet approves jail trial of Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher case

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2023

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Neth ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Netherlands, Live Score, History, ..

1 day ago
 Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haie ..

Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haier - Biggest Sale of the Year!

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

1 day ago
 Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan