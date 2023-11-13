Gang involved in motorcycle theft nabbed, 11 stolen motorcycles recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Police have arrested five members gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 11 stolen motorcycles from their possession during a crackdown here on Monday.

According to a police spokesman, Civil Lines Police held three member bike lifter gang, Ahmed, Afzal and Faisal and recovered 06 stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Similarly, New Town police nabbed two member gangs Majid and Zahid Khan, and recovered 05 stolen motorcycles from their custody.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams and said that the arrested accused will be challaned with solid evidence, and effective measures are being taken to prevent motorcycle theft. Strict action will be taken against organized and active gangs operating in the city.