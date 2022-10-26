UrduPoint.com

Gang Involved In Murder During Robbery Busted

Published October 26, 2022

The Wah Cantonment Police busted a 3-member gang involved in murder during house robbery and recovered looted booty and weapons utilized in the various robberies, dacoities and snatching activities

Sub divisional Police officer DSP Malik Muhammad Arif while talking to newsmen on Wednesday said that the gang shot and killed Ijaz Khan during a house robbery in Mazzar Colony area in the limits of Wah Cantonment Police station two weeks ago.

He further said that the accused also took away cash, gold ornaments and cell phone during the incident. He said that a team of Wah Cantonment Police station through digital and human intelligence raided at the gang hides outs and arrested the accused.

