Gang Involved In Online Taxi App Robberies Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2025 | 11:28 PM

A four-member gang involved in looting citizens through fake online taxi applications has been arrested in Lahore on Tuesday

According to the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), the suspects fled with valuables worth millions of rupees from a citizen on Jail Road after he booked a ride through a ride-hailing app. The victim immediately contacted the police via the 15 Emergency Helpline.

The PSCA’s virtual patrolling officers traced the suspect vehicle using city-wide surveillance cameras. Leveraging AI-based technology, the suspects' complete route was tracked and their location was shared with police in real time.

Police launched an immediate operation based on the PSCA's input and arrested all four suspects.

During interrogation, the group confessed to defrauding multiple citizens using fake ride-hailing applications. Authorities recovered stolen valuables, luxury items, vehicles, firearms and over 200 SIM cards from the suspects.

A PSCA spokesperson urged the public to use only verified and trusted ride-hailing platforms to avoid falling victim to such scams.

