Gang Involved In Over Hundred Robberies Busted In Karachi

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 02:11 AM

The Special Investigation Unit of Sindh Police arrested five members of a gang wanted to police in over 100 cases of robberies in the city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ):The Special Investigation Unit of Sindh Police arrested five members of a gang wanted to police in over 100 cases of robberies in the city.

The SIU also recovered illegal arms, ammunition, cash Rs. 200,000/- other valuables looted from the citizens, informed Spokesman to Sindh Police on Tuesday.

In successful operation conducted in Nagin Chorangi area of District Central, the police arrested accused Abdul Sattar alias Comrade s/o Shafi Muhammad, Sabir Hussain alias Raees s/o Ghulam Hussain, Irfan Ali s/o Muhammad Malook, Abdul Rasool alias Ado s/o Muhammad Haleem and Liaquat Ali s/o Muhammad Soomar.

The arrested accused used to rob citizens withdrawing huge amount of money from banks. One of their gang member used to conduct the recce inside the bank branches and inform their other accomplices. They confessed their involvement in over 100 such robberies, depriving citizens of millions or rupees.

The accused have never been arrested earlier and hold no criminal records.

Police are conducting raids to apprehend their other accomplices. Further investigations were underway.

