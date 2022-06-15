Gang involved in rickshaw theft busted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The police on Wednesday arrested a two-member gang involved in stealing rickshaws during a crackdown.

According to police spokesman, 2 rickshaws were recovered from their possession. Those arrested were identified as Shahbaz and Atif.

The police have registered separate cases against them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal appreciated Bani police team adding that other facilitators of the gang would soon be arrested. The arrested accused will be challaned with solid evidence, he added.

Meanwhile, Civil Lines Police arrested two proclaimed offenders in a case of betrayal of trust. Those arrested were identified as Adil and Fazal. Police have registered separate cases against them.

SP Pothohar said, operations against the notorious criminals would be continued.