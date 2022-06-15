UrduPoint.com

Gang Involved In Rickshaw Theft Busted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Gang involved in rickshaw theft busted

The police on Wednesday arrested a two-member gang involved in stealing rickshaws during a crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The police on Wednesday arrested a two-member gang involved in stealing rickshaws during a crackdown.

According to police spokesman, 2 rickshaws were recovered from their possession. Those arrested were identified as Shahbaz and Atif.

The police have registered separate cases against them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal appreciated Bani police team adding that other facilitators of the gang would soon be arrested. The arrested accused will be challaned with solid evidence, he added.

Meanwhile, Civil Lines Police arrested two proclaimed offenders in a case of betrayal of trust. Those arrested were identified as Adil and Fazal. Police have registered separate cases against them.

SP Pothohar said, operations against the notorious criminals would be continued.

Related Topics

Police Bani Progress Criminals From

Recent Stories

Rs 680 mln allocated for 24 uplift schemes of Auqa ..

Rs 680 mln allocated for 24 uplift schemes of Auqaf deptt in Punjab Budget 2022- ..

1 minute ago
 KMC decides to celebrate 75th anniversary of found ..

KMC decides to celebrate 75th anniversary of founding Pakistan

1 minute ago
 District admin imposes two-month ban on fishing

District admin imposes two-month ban on fishing

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court serves notice to Election Com ..

Islamabad High Court serves notice to Election Commission of Pakistan

1 minute ago
 Tennis: Berlin WTA results

Tennis: Berlin WTA results

17 minutes ago
 EU watchdog reviews Pfizer vaccine adapted for Omi ..

EU watchdog reviews Pfizer vaccine adapted for Omicron

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.